menu

Red Cross gets four GoTo cars to better assist people in self-isolation

Car-sharing company GoTo provides four cars to Malta Red Cross Society to increase mobility in assisting those affected by COVID-19 crisis

laura_calleja
30 March 2020, 12:51pm
by Laura Calleja

The car-sharing company GoTo has provided the Malta Red Cross Society with four vehicles from its fleet to ensure those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown continue to be supplied the necessities they need while at home.

“Right now, we are supporting the recommendations made by the Health Ministry that people should stay home… With that in mind, we decided to put some of our Roundtrip fleets to good use in the community, and the Red Cross is one of the organisations that will be using it to do good,” GoTo chief marketing officer Johnny Tominga said.

GoTo said its cars were still available for public use and that it would continue to follow the advice of the WHO to ensure the safety of their customers.  

The company said that aside from encouraging its team to work from home, it has also increased its efforts to clean and sanitise its vehicles more regularly than before, with all relevant team members wearing gloves as well as masks to reduce the risk of contamination.

“Like everyone else, our prime concern at the moment is people’s well-being, so we are doing everything we can to facilitate the wider mission to keep them safe,” Tominaga said.

More in National
Chefs work and live away from their families to deliver 5,000 meals a day
National

Chefs work and live away from their families to deliver 5,000 meals a day
Laura Calleja
Coronavirus: Heritage Malta projects 'stay home' message onto Fort St Angelo
National

Coronavirus: Heritage Malta projects 'stay home' message onto Fort St Angelo
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Help worst-affected businesses, including media, PN MP urges government
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Help worst-affected businesses, including media, PN MP urges government
Matthew Agius
Coronavirus: Parents allowed to stay with children in hospital, Charmaine Gauci confirms
National

Coronavirus: Parents allowed to stay with children in hospital, Charmaine Gauci confirms
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.