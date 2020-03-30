Red Cross gets four GoTo cars to better assist people in self-isolation

The car-sharing company GoTo has provided the Malta Red Cross Society with four vehicles from its fleet to ensure those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown continue to be supplied the necessities they need while at home.

“Right now, we are supporting the recommendations made by the Health Ministry that people should stay home… With that in mind, we decided to put some of our Roundtrip fleets to good use in the community, and the Red Cross is one of the organisations that will be using it to do good,” GoTo chief marketing officer Johnny Tominga said.

GoTo said its cars were still available for public use and that it would continue to follow the advice of the WHO to ensure the safety of their customers.

The company said that aside from encouraging its team to work from home, it has also increased its efforts to clean and sanitise its vehicles more regularly than before, with all relevant team members wearing gloves as well as masks to reduce the risk of contamination.

“Like everyone else, our prime concern at the moment is people’s well-being, so we are doing everything we can to facilitate the wider mission to keep them safe,” Tominaga said.