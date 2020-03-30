Coronavirus: Parents allowed to stay with children in hospital, Charmaine Gauci confirms

A child who requires hospitalisation because of the coronavirus will still be able to have a parent stay with them at hospital, Charmaine Gauci has clarified.

The Public Health Superintendent said parents of infected children are considered to be at risk as well because they would have exposed themselves to the virus.

“If a child requires hospitalisation, a parent can remain with that child. In those cases where a parent has not tested positive, the adult can still be in the child's company in hospital but will have to wear a protective mask and clothing,” Gauci said when asked by MaltaToday.

However, she said that there were cases where a child who tests positive can be kept isolated at home, especially if the symptoms are mild.

Her reply answers the concerns of many parents, who feared that they will have to leave their children unaccompanied at hospital if they test positive for Covid-19.

Gauci said children were the age group least impacted by the virus but there have been cases of infection among the young.