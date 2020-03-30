menu

Coronavirus: Heritage Malta projects 'stay home' message onto Fort St Angelo

Heritage Malta is projecting the 'stay home' message onto the bastions of Fort St Angelo as the State agency does its part to keep spirits high

30 March 2020, 3:38pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Heritage Malta is using the bastions of Fort St Angelo to project the 'stay home' message
All museums are closed as a result of restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus but Heritage Malta has taken to projecting the 'stay home' message on the bastions in the Grand Harbour.

The magnificent walls of Fort St Angelo are being used as the country's biggest billboard with the State heritage agency joining the national effort to fight the coronavirus.

 

