[WATCH] Coronavirus: 19 new cases, bring total to 188

There were 19 new cases of Covid-19 overnight, bringing the total to 188, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

Of the new cases, 14 were local transmission, including a 23-year-old Maltese worker at the Safi Lidl supermarket.

Gauci said the Lidl worker started experiencing light symptoms on 27 March. Contact tracing is being done with the man's work colleagues and anybody who shopped at the Safi supermarket between 26 and 31 March is being asked to get in touch with the health authorities if they experience acute respiratory symptoms.

However, Gauci said the contact the worker had with customers was minimal. She said the supermarket has been disinfected and will be able to re-open when the company decides to do so.

She reiterated her appeal for people to stay inside as much as possible to reduce the spread of the virus. She also called on those who are positive and recovering at home to stay in quarantine until given the all-clear by the health authorities, even if they feel better.

Only two people have so far recovered fully since the first cases were recorded in the first week of March.

"The virus remains active for long inside the body, even if people feel better. They have to remain inside until given the all-clear by the authorities because they will still be able to spread the infection," Gauci said.

One of the two patients recovering at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive therapy unit (ITU) is critical.

Asked whether the spring hunting season should open, Gauci said the risk assessment was ongoing.