[WATCH] PN proposes 50% cut in electricity price to mitigate coronavirus crisis

Government can reduce the price of electricity by half, David Agius says as the Nationalist Party makes proposals to alleviate the burden on consumers at a time of crisis.

Agius said a 50% reduction was possible because the price of oil had decreased to just $12 per barrel. He said this low price would have allowed the government to save some €86 million every year, had it not signed up to an 18-year deal with Electrogas.

“We must again pay the price for the Labour government's corruption. Had the government been careful and not made deals like these, we would not be in this position today,” he said at a press conference together with MPs Robert Cutajar and Edwin Vassallo.

The second, related, proposal was to reduce diesel and petrol prices as had been done in Europe. This could be reduced by 30c per litre in the case of both fuels, Agius said. The only country where this was not done is Malta, he added.

The PN also suggested an increase in the eco-contribution limit for families “as they are all at home and consuming electricity.” The additional consumption could cause these consumers to lose their 25% in eco-reduction perk.

“In the circumstances this is not just and the government should widen the eco contribution band until the crisis passes,” Agius said.

Likewise, water consumption tariffs should be addressed, said the PN MP. “Health authorities are continuously telling us to wash our hands and houses and so the water consumption limits must also be addressed. He pointed out that when a threshold is exceeded, the family would start to be charged €5 per cubic metre.

The PN proposed that government subsidise meter rental for water and electricity users, especially for commercial outlets and self-employed persons.

Finally, Agius also suggested that the government should immediately take measures to combat electricity theft.

PN MP Edwin Vassallo said it was “an insult” that the government does not have money to help everyone, lifting up an edition of Illum which reported the story.

“If the government wants to help and has the capacity, it should help. If we help today then tomorrow we will be able to get up on our feet, reopen our businesses, reemploy our workers and come back to normality,” Vassallo said, asking whether the government had costed the option of not intervening.