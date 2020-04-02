Next police commissioner to be chosen after public call in historic first

The next police commissioner will be chosen after a public call and will be grilled by MPs after Parliament on Wednesday approved a new method of appointment.

This will be the first time in the police force’s history that a police commissioner will be appointed after a public call.

Interviews will be conducted by the Public Service Commission and a shortlist of two names will be forwarded to the Prime Minister. The chosen person will then have to undergo a grilling session at the hands of MPs in Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee.

The changes to the system of appointment were proposed by Robert Abela, shortly after becoming Prime Minister in January.

Since 2013, Malta has had five police commissioners, with the last one, Lawrence Cutajar, resigning his post in January upon the swearing in of the new government.

Carmelo Magri was appointed acting police commissioner until the new method of selection was approved by Parliament.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the new process was more transparent and reduced the involvement of government in the selection process, while respecting the recommendations made by the Venice Commission.

“This is yet another change that will strengthen the rule of law in our country. A change that will further reform the country and prepare it for the future,” he said.

The Opposition voted against the changes, insisting that it would have been better had the police commissioner been appointed by a two-thirds parliamentary majority to enjoy widespread support.