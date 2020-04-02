Independent school teachers to get Annex A wage subsidies

The government has accepted to have private independent school teachers’ wages subsidised at €800 every month, under Annex A category of the coronavirus stimulus package.

The move guarantees subsistence for the privately-financed schools in Malta.

Parents of private school students also receive tax rebates for financing their children’s education.

The government and Malta Union of Teachers had already agreed that educators at all grades get their full pay and allowances while schools are closed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

All educators in state and Church schools shall be paid in full for their quarantine periods.