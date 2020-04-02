menu

Independent school teachers to get Annex A wage subsidies

Private school teachers to recieve wage subsidies from Annex A category

matthew_vella
2 April 2020, 11:31am
by Matthew Vella

The government has accepted to have private independent school teachers’ wages subsidised at €800 every month, under Annex A category of the coronavirus stimulus package.

The move guarantees subsistence for the privately-financed schools in Malta.

Parents of private school students also receive tax rebates for financing their children’s education.

The government and Malta Union of Teachers had already agreed that educators at all grades get their full pay and allowances while schools are closed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

All educators in state and Church schools shall be paid in full for their quarantine periods.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
Spring hunting decision outside public health’s remit, Charmaine Gauci says
National

Spring hunting decision outside public health’s remit, Charmaine Gauci says
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Seven new cases bring total to 195, as Gauci appeals against stigmatisation of patients
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Seven new cases bring total to 195, as Gauci appeals against stigmatisation of patients
Kurt Sansone
[ANALYSIS] Is construction more powerful than the pandemic?
National

[ANALYSIS] Is construction more powerful than the pandemic?
James Debono
Independent school teachers to get Annex A wage subsidies
National

Independent school teachers to get Annex A wage subsidies
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.