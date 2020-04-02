[WATCH] Coronavirus: Seven new cases bring total to 195, as Gauci appeals against stigmatisation of patients

Malta registered seven new cases of coronavirus overnight to reach a total of 195 since the start of the pandemic last month.

Six of the new cases were local transmission and one was of a woman who contracted the disease while on a tour in Morocco.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the number of local transmissions was now the prevalent mode of infection.

All new cases were in a good clinical condition. Two people remain in ITU, with the person on a ventilator registering progress.

Gauci said 10 patients were being held at Mater Dei Hospital’s Infectious Diseases Unit and 16 at the private St Thomas Hospital.

The rest are recovering at home in quarantine.

Malta has continued to ramp up its testing with 738 swabs being carried out overnight. The country has since the start of the crisis performed more than 8,000 tests.

Gauci appealed for people to obey social distancing rules and remain inside as much as possible. However, she also asked that who contracted the virus not to be stigmatised.

Lidl Safi case

Asked about the incident involving a worker at the Lidl supermarket in Safi, Gauci said anybody who shopped there between 26 March and 31 March should monitor themselves and if they exhibit any symptoms get in touch with the health authorities.

She advised people who may have shopped there, or anywhere else, to either disinfect products bought or leave them aside for a few days before putting them in the cupboard.

The supermarket has since been disinfected and has been given the all-clear to open.

Allergies and diarrhoea

Gauci said that anybody who exhibits some form of acute symptoms, including diarrhoea should seek help on the 111 helpline.

Asked whether people who normally suffer from allergies at this time of the year should also phone, Gauci said these would know what the usual symptoms are but if in doubt they should call.

“These people know what their usual symptoms are but if they see anything different, or experience a fever, or symptoms that are not usual, they should phone. However, anybody who has doubts can call for advice,” Gauci said.

On the postal service and letters received at home, Gauci said people can leave letters aside for three days before opening them to reduce any risk of contracting the virus, unless these are important.

In all circumstances, washing of hands with soap remains the best way to keep hands clean.