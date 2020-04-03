Coronavirus: Ensure nobody is driven into poverty, NGOs urge government

A large group of NGOs have raised fears about the government’s apparent unpreparedness to deal with an oncoming wave of poverty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of 36 NGOs jointly expressed concern at what they said was an exponential increase in requests for help they were receiving from people who could no longer feed their families, and from others who were facing eviction as they couldn't afford their rent, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak becomes clearer.

Their message is clear: the Maltese are at an increased risk of poverty. “Many were at risk of poverty before the COVID-19 outbreak, but now the number of people requiring urgent and immediate assistance is increasing exponentially,” the NGOs said.

The declaration highlights the fact that, with people losing their jobs or having their wages cut, their ability to meet the most basic needs and those of their family members is being jeopardised.

“For some, these risks will be mitigated by the government’s support packages or by relying on support provided by social services, the community, family, friends, NGOs, or the Church. Yet there are thousands of people who will not be able to receive this life-saving aid. They might not be aware of it or they could not be eligible for it.”

READ ALSO | Coronavirus: Food Aid project to help Malta's 'overwhelming' number of crisis-hit families

The NGOs note with great concern that “it is becoming increasingly clear that there simply is not enough available aid to support Malta’s most vulnerable persons.” These sentiments echo what 20 Church entities said in a statement issued last week.

The broad coalition of NGOs, which encompasses practically the entire spectrum of Maltese society, noted that “impressive initiatives” were being established or strengthened to provide wider community support to those facing these challenges in the current climate.

“NGOs are stepping up to ensure as many people as possible live in dignity in these trying times. Our initiatives are supporting several groups: children in care, persons with mental health problems, migrants and refugees, survivors of domestic violence, the elderly, men and women involved in prostitution, persons with chronic medical conditions, and so many more.”

But relying on voluntary contributions as they do, they lack the resources and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for food and shelter.

“Whilst we remain committed to our mission to support human dignity, we also stress that it is the duty of the Government to ensure that nobody is reduced to poverty. In this regard, we are unclear as to what plans the Government is putting in place to meet this national emergency. No announcement of food stockpiling or distribution has been made. Little information is available explaining how existing social services and programmes are being strengthened or whether new initiatives are being established. We hope that the absence of information does not mean that no measures will be implemented for these vulnerable communities. Without support, thousands of people will be pushed into poverty and homelessness.”

The group said it was urging the Government to implement an emergency food and shelter initiative in parallel with existing civil society initiatives targeting the increasing number of people who cannot afford to feed themselves or their families, or pay rent.

The statement was signed by Aditus foundation, African Media Association Malta, Alleanza kontra l-Faqar, Allied Rainbow Communities, Anti-Poverty Forum - Malta, Blue Door English, The Critical Institute, Cross Culture International Foundation, Department of Inclusion and access to learning - Faculty of Education, University of Malta, Department of Youth & Community Studies - Faculty for Social Wellbeing, University of Malta, Faculty of Education - University of Malta, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, Foundation for Shelter and Support to Migrants, Integra Foundation, Isles of the Left, Jesuit Refugee Service (Malta), Kopin, Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ, LGBTI+ Gozo, Malta Emigrants’ Commission, Malta Humanist Association, Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement, Maltese Association of Psychiatry, Men Against Violence, Migrant Women Association Malta, Moviment Graffitti, OASI Foundation, Office of the Dean - Faculty for Social Wellbeing, University of Malta, Platform of Human Rights Organisations in Malta, Richmond Foundation, SOS Malta, Spark 15, St. Jeanne Antide Foundation (SJAF), Sudanese Community in Malta, Victim Support Malta and the Women’s Rights Foundation

