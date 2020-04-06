[WATCH] ‘Let’s not be defined by this horrible incident,’ equality parliamentary secretary one year on from Lassana murder

'Let's not be defined by this horrible incident,' Rosianne Cutajar one year on from Lassana murder

Coronavirus rules will be the same across the board and there is no place for racism in this situation, Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar said.

Cutajar was reacting to racist comments directed at migrants after eight residents at the Hal Far open centre contracted the virus. The centre was placed under quarantine yesterday evening.

“Last year we saw what dire consequences racism can have if it escalates with the death of Lassana Cisse,” she said, at a short ceremony in Birżebbuġa where Lassana Cisse was murdered last year.

Two soldiers, who have since been removed from the military, stand charged with the racially motivated murder. They are currently out on bail.

“Lassana’s death also shows us how important it is to have proper integration, which at the end of the day, benefits all parties,” Cutajar said.

She called on Maltese not to let Cisse’s death define the nation.

“We are all the same, we are all human, and Malta will not be defined by this horrible incident,” she said.

Osman Dicko from the Ivorian Community in Malta who was serving as a link with Lassana’s family, and Integra’s Maria Pisani were also present for the short remembrance ceremony.

Moviment Graffitti also recalled Lassana's murder, urging people not to let the day go by like any other day.

"While his two murderers roam free and continue living their lives out on bail, this despite having also injured three other migrants in total, Lassana's life was cut short, his only crime being that he was black. To let this day go by just like any other day would mean that Lassana died in vain. In commemoration of this tragedy, we would like to encourage you to share pictures, photos and videos in remembrance of Lassana's life, and messages of solidarity with the other three victims who are still awaiting justice and with migrants who are still suffering racial discrimination and injustice on a daily basis," Graffitti said.