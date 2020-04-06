Police searching for coronavirus patient who escaped before transfer to Boffa Hospital
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci confirms that a patient with coronavirus escaped and police are searching for him
A male patient with coronavirus escaped before being transferred to Boffa Hospital, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.
She said the police were searching for the man so that he could be placed in isolation.
Gauci did not give more details.
There are currently 16 patients being kept in isolation at Boffa Hospital and the place is being guarded by five police officers.
On Monday, Malta registered 14 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 241.
