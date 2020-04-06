menu

Coronavirus: Malta-based company donates 20,000 surgical masks to health authorities

In collaboration with a French business incubator, CiviQuo has donated 40,000 surgical masks to Malta and France

maltatoday
6 April 2020, 5:08pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Deputy President of the Chamber of SMEs, Philip Fenech (left) with CiviQuo CEO Yakof Agius (centre)
CiviQuo, a Malta-based global investment migration platform in collaboration with French business incubator UNIQORN, has donated 40,000 surgical masks to Malta and France.

The masks are supplied by China, from Vara Home. Half were sent to Malta and the other sent to France.

The 20,000 masks for Malta were presented to Karl Farrugia, managing director of the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

Farrugia said the masks would be used in conjunction with the eye visors that are currently being 3D-printed in Malta to be provided to nurses and ancillary staff in the hospital wards.

Deputy President of the Chamber of SMEs, Philip Fenech said that he had liaised between CiviQuo CEO Yakof Agius and the health authorities to have the masks delivered where it mattered most.

He added that the masks are made to full European and FDA standards for Vara Home. Chairman Eddie Xu explained Vara Home has hospitality and medical divisions. He expanded to America 15 years ago supplying Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Delta Airlines and now plans to set up Vara Home Europe in Malta later this year.

