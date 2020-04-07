Coronavirus: Maltese citizens urged to return to Malta by 12 April

Maltese nationals currently abroad are being urged to make their way back to Malta by no later than 12 April, the Foreign Ministry said.

“In view of the ever-increasing spread of the Covid-19 and in view of the increasing lockdowns of airports abroad, Maltese nationals currently abroad are urged to make their way to Malta by no later than Sunday 12 April 2020 via London Heathrow or Frankfurt Main, by making use of any available commercial flights,” the ministry said in a statement.

For reservation of reparations flights, the ministry advised that persons send the flight itinerary together with a copy of their passport bio page to [email protected].

“Persons who choose to remain abroad after the 12 April 2020, will remain at their own risk. The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs cannot guarantee repatriation after this date.”

This also applies to third-country nationals in possession of a valid Maltese residence permit. For reservation of repatriation flights, a copy of the passport and residence card is to be submitted together with the flight itinerary to [email protected].

The ministry said those persons who are unable to travel because of imposed lockdowns should inform them on [email protected]. “Those who have are already registered with the Ministry are also urged to send an email with an update of their current status.”

The Situation Centre at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs is open from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Sunday and can be reached by phone on +356 2204 2200. Reservations for repatriation flights will only be accepted by email.