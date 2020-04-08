Miriam Pace's family approves call for public inquiry into building collapse

The Pace family has approved of a call for a public inquiry into the collapse of their home, which resulted in the death of Miriam Pace, the 54-year-old mother and wife.

"The Pace family is approving of the call for a public inquiry and waits for the necessary consultations with their legal representatives with regard to the composition of the inquiry board," their lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello wrote on Wednesday.

The call for a public inquiry was made by the Nationalist Party Opposition this week. It tabled a motion so that Prime Minister Robert Abela launches it.

In two months’ time, the PN said, the inquiry board must report whether the relevant institutions performed what was expected of them to protect the lives and interests of third persons.

Pace was pronounced dead on site on 2 March after a long search took place after the collapse, an event that was likely triggered by an adjacent construction site and which led to the arrest of several people involved in the incident.

The lawyers of the family said that they were writing on behalf of the husband, Carmel Pace, and the children, Ivana and Matthew Pace.

The PN had said that several calls for a public inquiry were made in recent weeks. It should establish, they added, whether the institutions responsible consisted of qualified and competent individuals and whether it was well-resourced to deal with enforcement.

READ ALSO: Opposition calls for a public inquiry into death of Miriam Pace