Scan shuts down after two staff members test positive for coronavirus

The electronics shop Scan has closed its doors after two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19, the company announced on its social media channels.

“Despite all the strict measures we took in the past weeks, we have two of our shop sales staff who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. With immediate effect we are shutting down all operations including delivering and servicing until further notice,” the company said.

Electronic shops were among those listed as essential by the authorities and thus were allowed to remain open.

Scan said that customers with pending orders that have not yet been delivered will be refunded as soon as possible. It said that those clients who paid using Paypal will be refunded as soon as it processes other refunds such as credit and debit cards – which it said can take upwards of three days.

For items that require servicing, the company said that it would not be allowing customers to collect items already on their premises until they re-open. It said that customers with faulty items will have to wait for the store to reopen – as well as extending the warranty on all items brought that may expire during the closed period.

“We are extremely sorry for the disruption in our services. Please bear with us until we make sure all our staff are safe to return to work. The only way you can contact us is via Facebook Messenger but please understand that we cannot do anything except to process refunds at this stage.”

Customers are also advised to follow Scan's Facebook page and website for further details.