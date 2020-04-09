menu

79-year-old man is second coronavirus death in Malta

The health ministry said that the man had a number of health issues 

karl_azzopardi
9 April 2020, 8:37am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 79-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died over night. 

In a statement, the government said that the man had a number of health issues, and was being cared for at Karen Grech hospital. 

The man had been tested for the coronavirus on the 6 April, after having the flu. 

The 79-year-old becomes the second person to die of the virus, after a 92-year-old woman from Gozo died on Wednesday. 

The woman died at around 6pm at the Gozo General Hospital where she was recovering. She had significant underlying conditions that included diabetes and a heart condition.

The Health Ministry once again appealed for people to follow instructions by health authorities. 

READ ALSO: First Malta COVID-19 death is Gozo woman, 92

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[ANALYSIS] Delia’s reshuffle produces truce during pandemic
National

[ANALYSIS] Delia’s reshuffle produces truce during pandemic
James Debono
Corona-lingo: Bring out the English! But don’t forget the Maltese
National

Corona-lingo: Bring out the English! But don’t forget the Maltese
Matthew Vella
79-year-old man is second coronavirus death in Malta
National

79-year-old man is second coronavirus death in Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital suspends visiting hours as it ramps up coronavirus prevention measures
National

Mater Dei Hospital suspends visiting hours as it ramps up coronavirus prevention measures
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.