79-year-old man is second coronavirus death in Malta

A 79-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died over night.

In a statement, the government said that the man had a number of health issues, and was being cared for at Karen Grech hospital.

The man had been tested for the coronavirus on the 6 April, after having the flu.

The 79-year-old becomes the second person to die of the virus, after a 92-year-old woman from Gozo died on Wednesday.

The woman died at around 6pm at the Gozo General Hospital where she was recovering. She had significant underlying conditions that included diabetes and a heart condition.

The Health Ministry once again appealed for people to follow instructions by health authorities.

READ ALSO: First Malta COVID-19 death is Gozo woman, 92