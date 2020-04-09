menu

Malta Cabinet meet to discuss Italy closure of ports to NGO migrant rescue

NGO claims AFM at first did not pick up the phone and, when they did, said nothing.

matthew_agius
9 April 2020, 11:41am
by Matthew Agius
Ministers met at Castille late yesterday night to discuss Malta's reaction after Italy closed its harbours to NGO migrant rescue ships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Malta government is expected to issue a statement outlining Malta’s position soon. 

NGO Alarm Phone has accused the AFM of being uncooperative as it seeks to rescue some 70 asylum seekers trapped on a flimsy boat in Malta’s Search and Rescue area. 

The asylum seekers had called the NGO’s emergency hotline yesterday to report that their vessel was in distress but further contact was hampered by technical problems. 

Alarm Phone had contacted the Maltese authorities on Wednesday at 5:30am it said. The AFM is denying receiving any calls about the boat, despite air assets having been flying in the area at night, the NGO said. 

A spokesperson for the NGO is reported as saying that the AFM at first did not pick up the phone and later, when the call was answered, said nothing. 

On Tuesday the Italian and Maltese governments told the German foreign ministry they will not agree to disembarkation of migrants rescued by the German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye, due to the developing situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 3

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
