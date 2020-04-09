menu

Worker at Antonio Piscopo Wines & Spirits in Paola tests COVID-19 positive

Customers who visited the Antonio Piscopo Wines & Spirits mini-market in Paola after 6 April asked to contact health authorities after employee tests positive for coronavirus

9 April 2020, 1:46pm
Any customers who visited Antonio Piscopo Wines & Spirits mini-market in Paola from April 6 onwards should contact the health authorities
A worker at the Antonio Piscopo Wines & Spirits mini-market in Paola has tested positive for COVID-19, with any customers who visited the shop from April 6 onwards being asked to contact the health authorities.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci announced on Friday that the shop worker - a 31-year-old Maltese man - was amongst 38 new cases of coronavirus registered overnight.

The man had developed diarrhea and cough symptoms on April 6, Gauci said. He had been at work from that date, and could therefore have had contact with customers.

In light of this, Gauci asked all customers who visited the shop from April 6 onwards to contact the health authorities on 111 and to monitor themselves for any symptoms.

The risk of contracting the virus after only a short period of contact with the infected person is minimal, Gauci said.

The mini-market is currently being cleansed.

