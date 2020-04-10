[LIVE] Malta registers 13 new coronavirus cases, including two elderly and eight-year-old

Malta has registered 13 new coronavirus cases out of over 900 swabs. This bring the total to 350 cases.

16 have recovered and two individuals have lost their lives within 12 hours of each other.

One of the cases is an elderly woman who was at the Gozo General Hospital. Despite other conditions, she is stable and doing well.

At the Gozo General Hospital, two staff members in the main ward also tested positive despite not exhibiting any symptoms: one 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman.

Another man working at Zammit Clapp hospital as a volunteer tested positive. A female carer at the same hospital also tested positive.

These people, public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci said, have been isolated.

An 88-year-old woman tested positive after exhibiting symptoms on 8 March. She is currently isolated and has pre-existing medical conditions, for which she is being monitored closely.

Another 88-year-old woman entered Mater Dei with shortness of breath. Tests found that she is suffering from pneumonia.

A 26-year-old healthcare worker at Karin Grech started exhibiting symptoms and tested positive with coronavirus.

A Syrian eight-year-old who is a Maltese resident has also tested positive.

Two others a 66-year-old Maltese woman, a 43-year-old woman and a 39-year-old Maltese man. The latter was a work when he started exhibitng symptoms. Contact tracing is being conducted.

Gauci confirmed that a number of healthcare workers, including nurses and carers had contracted the virus in recent days. She said that out of the 38 new cases registered the previous day, for of these were carers at a home for the elderly but did not confirm its location.

She said that workers here stopped reporting to work and contact tracing is being carried out.

Speaking on Gozo, Gauci said that currently there are no known clusters of infection even though local transmissions were being registered.