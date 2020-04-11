[WATCH] 20 new coronavirus cases bring total up to 370 cases

20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday, with health authorities stating that a total of 1,288 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The new cases now mean that a total of 370 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since the outbreak started.

Ten of the new cases are Hal Far tent village residents, with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci stating that they are all male.

Positive cases of COVID-19 at Hal Far have been put in isolation.

Other cases include a 30-year-old Gozitan woman who works as a carer at the Gozo General Hospital, tested positive despite having no symptoms, after widespread screening carried out at the hospital.

A 30-year-old Albanian woman who works as a cleaner at the Gozo Hospital also tested positive, after reporting a cough on April 6.

Another 42-year-old carer, this time at Karin Grech Hospital tested positive after reporting sneezing on April 5.

A 32-year-old woman who works as a care worker in the community reported a runny nose on April 7 and tested positive.

A 63-year-old woman who did not work tested positive after reporting symptoms of a fever and sneezing.

A 33-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man also tested positive for the virus.

A 21-year-old woman who visited a Paola cash and carry store reported a runny nose before testing positive for the virus. She visited an elderly home while symptomatic, with contact tracing efforts underway.

A 33-year-old man who was abroad and returned to Malta on March 3 tested positive for COVID-19. He also visited the cash and carry store. According to Gauci, his symptoms worsened on April 6.

The last confirmed case was that of the 84-year-old man who was admitted to hospital on Friday, and later succumbed to the disease, becoming the third COVID-19 related death.

High number of positive cases among healthcare workers

The large number of positive cases among healthcare workers could be the result of a higher frequency of testing among them according to the public health superintendent.

She also said that the environment they work in puts them at a higher risk of infection.

“They are part of the community, and that means that like us, they have a chance of contracting the virus,” she said.

On the daily number of cases fluctuating from the high 40s to low 20s, Gauci said that such a trend is expected from smaller sized countries.

“The trend line, as expected, is on the rise, but in small countries like ours, this is normal,” she said.

On herd immunity from the virus, Gauci said that studies are ongoing, with particular attention being given to how immunity is built and how long it will last.

Migrant situation

Asked if she has any concerns regarding the Hal Far Open Centre, the public health superintendent said that the facility has been sealed off, with the majority of residents tending to be young and healthy, therefore minimising the risk of complications and death.

She also said that together with Red Cross, health authorities are carrying out regular swabbing tests.

Gauci also said that migrants brought to shore on Thursday have all been tested negative for COVID-19.

They have all been put into mandatory quarantine.

Time for lockdown?

Following the circulation of images with people on beaches despite health authorities’ warning, Gauci was asked if it was time to issue a complete lockdown in order to prevent such behaviour.

"Measures being rolled out are proportionate to the circumstances," she said. "But it is crucial that people cooperate.”

She also called on people to abide by social distancing measures, insisting that people should not meet even at private households.

“It is imperative that people don’t go out,” she said.