Government should not conjure up excuses to shrink it from international obligations, AD says

Alternattiva Demokratika have called out the government over its decision to close down its ports for asylum seekers.

The green party said that while Malta has every right to demand help, particularly from EU member states, the government should not “conjure up excuses” to shrink it from its responsibilities.

“The Covid19 crisis does not absolve Government of its international obligations. Government is morally obliged to rescue people in distress, not to mention legal obligations under international and EU law,” a statement read.

While welcoming the decision to let in 66 migrants on Good Friday, AD insisted that government declarations that immigrants escaping Libya and those rescued from drowning will not be helped “are plain wrong”.

“There are no limits to solidarity, whatever the Prime Minister says” the AD said.

The green party also supported NGOs’ stance on government decision, agreeing with their decision that the government has no legal basis for its decision to close down the ports.

On Friday, the government approved the decision not to allow migrant rescue charities to bring in people rescued at sea.

The controversial decision mimics that taken by Italy, which struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the entire country, is refusing to allow rescued migrants in its ports.

“We have taken a unanimous decision, our plan has three principles: our ports do not offer a safe port of entry for migrants; we will not allow migrants into Malta; we cannot guarantee their rescue,” Abela said on Good Friday.

