PN urges government to save children stranded at sea on migrant boats

Nationalist Party calls on government to save vulnerable people stranded at sea in light of decision to stop army rescue operations amid COVID-19 crisis

massimo_costa
12 April 2020, 3:52pm
by Massimo Costa
The PN has called on the government to save vulnerable people stranded at sea following the decision to halt rescue operations (File photo)
The Nationalist Party is urging the government to save vulnerable people stranded at sea following the decision to stop migrant rescues in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, the government decided to prevent migrant rescue charities and other vessels from bringing into Malta people rescued at sea, namely boat migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

The decision was taken to prevent army resources from being shifted from dealing with the coronavirus situation.

In a statement on Easter Sunday, the PN said however that the way the country acted when it came to vulnerable people would be what distinguishes it.

"The PN is calling on the government to save the vulnerable, especially babies children, and pregnant women who find themselves in serious danger," the party said.

Earlier today, PN leader Adrian Delia said on Twitter that allowing children on boats to drown would mean Malta had sunk "into the abyss"

The country had in the past never lost its humanity, despite having fought wars and withstood long periods under siege, Delia said.

