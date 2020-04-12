PN urges government to save children stranded at sea on migrant boats

The Nationalist Party is urging the government to save vulnerable people stranded at sea following the decision to stop migrant rescues in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, the government decided to prevent migrant rescue charities and other vessels from bringing into Malta people rescued at sea, namely boat migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

The decision was taken to prevent army resources from being shifted from dealing with the coronavirus situation.

READ ALSO | Migrant boat capsizes on Easter Sunday, people feared lost at sea

In a statement on Easter Sunday, the PN said however that the way the country acted when it came to vulnerable people would be what distinguishes it.

"The PN is calling on the government to save the vulnerable, especially babies children, and pregnant women who find themselves in serious danger," the party said.

We have fought wars. We have waged battle. We withstood long under siege. But we never lost our humanity. Allowing a child to drown we will sink into the abyss. — Adrian Delia (@adriandeliapn) April 12, 2020

Earlier today, PN leader Adrian Delia said on Twitter that allowing children on boats to drown would mean Malta had sunk "into the abyss"

The country had in the past never lost its humanity, despite having fought wars and withstood long periods under siege, Delia said.