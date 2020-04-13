menu

[WATCH] Qawra primary school to take in 500 students in coming scholastic year

Education Minister says construction of new Qawra school will ensure the best educational standards for a region with a rapidly increasing population 

karl_azzopardi
13 April 2020, 12:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Education Minister Owen Bonnici in front of the new Qawra Primary School building. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
A new primary school in Qawra will be receiving an intake of 500 students at the start of the scholastic year. 

The €13 million investment will be the biggest primary school in Malta, and will also accommodate a new childcare centre and kindergarten.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that the school will be complementing the existing St Paul’s Bay primary school. 

The school will have 39 classes, a hall, indoor and outdoor sports facilities as well as a two-storey car park which will accommodate 400 cars. 

Classes will all be equipped with air-conditioning facilities and interactive whiteboards. 

The school, according to Bonnici, has been designed to help the community apart from the students themselves, with the sports facilities, hall and car park made available for public use. 

(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
“The population in this region of the island is increasing exponentially, and this new school will help in catering for such an increase,” Bonnici said. 

The education minister thanked the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools and construction workers for their help in building the new school. 

Bonnici also said that with the construction of the new school, the standards in education will be raised. “The school will be sending out the message that the government’s commitment to push the education sector forward is there,” he said.

Construction of the school was delayed by a few years after a corruption scandal rocked the FTS.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
