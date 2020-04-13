menu

Gżira construction site shut down after works continued outside of legal hours

Building regulator seals off Gżira construction site found to be in breach of several rules

massimo_costa
13 April 2020, 4:48pm
by Massimo Costa
The construction site was in Triq Manuel De Vilhena, Gżira
A construction site in Gżira has been shut down after building works were found to be taking place outside of the permitted hours, amongst other legal breaches.

The Building and Construction Agency (BCA) sealed off the construction site in Triq Manuel De Vilhena on Monday after its inspectors found the works were not compliant with regulations.

The BCA has asked the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the developer, site manager and periti in charge of the project.

The agency said those in charge of the site had failed to submit the required documents prior to the start of the works and had included incorrect information on the site notice. Work was also taking place beyond the permitted hours.

The BCA said that besides the missing documentation, there was also no hoarding covering the site. On 9 April, its personnel had been on site to stop works since they had continued outside of the times allowed by law. 

