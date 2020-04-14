[WATCH] PN calls for pension bonus, rent moratorium to alleviate COVID-19 impact on elderly

Pensioners should be given an additional bonus together with their pension as part of a number of proposals aimed at reducing the suffering and loneliness of the elderly under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nationalist Party said.

Deputy leader David Agius said the elderly should also receive their medicines at home and should not have to pay expensive prices for basics and daily staples. For this reason, pensioners should receive an additional bonus with their pension, he added.

The proposal was made at a press conference this afternoon also addressed by PN MPs Maria Fatima Deguara and Ivan Bartolo.

The party is also proposing a six-month moratorium on rent payments to alleviate the burden on those negatively impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Agius said that the PN would not oppose “every reasonable measure” introduced by the government to reduce their suffering.

In the last weeks the PN had said it welcomed the stay-at-home order issued to those aged 65 and over. Agius said he was “glad that the government had listened to the PN.”

Agius said that as a party the PN was insisting that the public obey orders being given by the authorities to reduce the spread of the pandemic, but that as an opposition party, it was obliged to scrutinise the government actions in every area and propose alternatives.

Agius said there were families who had ended up facing poverty as the main breadwinner was suddenly out of work or who could not keep up with rent and expenses and were eating into their savings.

Agius also repeated the PN’s call for the government to slash electricity tariffs by 50% in view of the fact that most of the population is effectively housebound. He asked that the government widen the eco-contribution bands as people were staying at home longer.

“The government should stop stealing from the people in how the electricity and water bills are being calculated,” he added.

In addition, persons who work with the aged should be properly resourced and given “adequate and proportional” protective clothing, he went on, saying that Malta should also care for its carers.