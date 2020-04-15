menu

COVID-19 fuels anxiety, 350 people have used mental health support helpline

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci acknowledges these are testing times and asks people with anxiety issues to seek help by calling 1770

kurt_sansone
15 April 2020, 1:38pm
by Kurt Sansone
COVID-19 has caused anxiety issues in some people
A mental health support helpline has received 350 calls from people who have experienced problems as a result of the radical changes to lifestyle caused by COVID-19.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci asked people with anxiety issues to seek help by calling the 1770 helpline.

“These are difficult times that have brought about a drastic change to our lifestyles that may be causing anxiety in some people. These should seek help immediately by calling the helpline and speak to the professionals,” she said.

The helpline set up by the government in conjunction with the Richmond Foundation started operating on a 24-hour basis last week and has helped 350 people deal with mental health issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced authorities to introduce restrictions to encourage social distancing and thus minimising the spread of the virus. But the radically changed lifestyles, with people spending more time at home, some with no contact with relatives, and others out of work, have created anxiety issues.

