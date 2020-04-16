menu

Another 38 patients fully recover from coronavirus, bringing total to 82

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne says another 38 patients have recovered from COVID-19 

laura_calleja
16 April 2020, 8:40am
by Laura Calleja
Malta has registered 399 cases of COVID-19 since the first person was identified on 7 March
Another 38 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 82, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced this morning.

Taking to social media Fearne again urged the public to stay safe.

A person is considered to have recovered from the virus when they remain symptom-free for a number of days and following two consecutive negative tests for COVID-19.

In total, there have been 399 COVID-19 cases in Malta, with three deaths and 82 recovered. The other 314 are still active cases. Malta has so far conducted 20,139 swabs.

Three patients, a 92-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and an 84-year-old man have died of the illness.

The first case of COVID-19 was registered in Malta on 7 March.

