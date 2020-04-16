[WATCH] Coronavirus: €2.6 million paid out in benefits

iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMaltaGov%2Fvideos%2F559863154644215%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true">

€2.6 million in benefits for workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have been forked out by the government.

Minister for social solidarity Michael Falzon and permanent secretary Mark Musù said 7,215 requests for benefits have been made to the ministry.

The measures include benefits for parents forced to take unpaid leave to care for their children, benefits for persons with disability, medical benefits, and additional benefits for unemployed people.

Falzon said that from the 7,215 requests for benefits, 5,637 have been worked out. Falzon said some people eligible for benefits have already received three payments, which are paid for on a weekly basis.

Beneficiaries have since individually received an average of €625 in government benefits over the span of three weeks, the ministry said. The ministry also said that the social security department received over 32,000 emails and answered to 6,374 calls in the first ten working days since a helpline was launched.