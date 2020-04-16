Northern harbour region records highest number of COVID-19 cases

Most of Malta’s coronavirus patients live in the Northern Harbour region, an epidemiology study has revealed.

The study mapped the regions where patients live, with 142 cases of COVID-19 residing in the area.

Gauci insisted that the map does not show where the cases were contacted, but where the patients reside.

The map also does not differentiate between active, recovered and dead cases.

The region with the second highest number of cases is the north-eastern region, with 95 cases, followed by the northern region (64), the southern harbour (42), the western region (39). Gozo is the region with the lowest number of cases, at only 20.

The survey also mirrored international data in showing that males are more susceptible to the virus, with 289 male cases, and 123 female cases.

Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that the reason for these figures vary, with some scientific theories stating that increased hormones in women help to combat the disease, while other blame the higher number of male smokers.

The age group ranging between 20 to 34 years of age is also the most prone to contracting the virus.

“This is good to hear, as we know that older aged cases find it harder to combat the disease, meaning that there is a higher chance that it could result in death,” Gauci said.

The study also mapped out the country’s pandemic curve, which still showed continued increase.

“This shows us that the number of cases are at an increase, meaning we are far from reaching the plateau,” Gauci said.