Plight of women seeking abortion worsened by COVID-19 flight ban - Commonwealth NGO

Blanket prohibiton of abortion compounds situation for women whose access to pregnancy termination services abroad has been severed due to coronavirus measures, Commonwealth youth network says

massimo_costa
16 April 2020, 8:12pm
by Massimo Costa
CYGEN has urged the government to legalise abortion as a matter of priority to avoid women suffering a disproportionate impact from COVID-19
Women who don't have access to abortion locally have had their situation worsened by the COVID-19 flight ban which has served to cut their access to pregnancy termination services abroad, an NGO representing young people in the Commonwealth said.

The Commonwealth Youth Gender & Equality Network (CYGEN) called on the Maltese government to urgently ensure access to safe abortion, warning that failing to do so is endangering women's live and infringing upon their human rights.

"Malta is the only Commonwealth country that still prohibits abortion in all circumstances, making its law the most restrictive in the world. The discriminatory restrictions result in severe consequences to the health and well-being of women in Malta," CYGEN said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has compounded the severe restrictions faced by women in Malta to access a safe termination, as the suspension of flights prevents them from accessing the medical procedure in neighbouring countries."

The Network said it had in January launced a campaign, #REFORM53 - Together for Legal Equality - which called on all Commonwealth governments to commit to reforming laws that discriminate against women, girls and LGBT+ people.

"CYGEN’s statement voices support for Doctors for Choice Malta, the Women’s Rights Foundation and Voice for Choice, who are working tirelessly to provide help to women seeking to terminate their pregnancy, and for support networks such as Abortion Support Network, a UK-based charity providing information and aid to women who reach out to them," it added.

CYGEN's Maltese campaign lead Martina Farrugia urged the government to prioritise legalising safe abortion "so that women do not face a disproportionate impact from the coronavirus pandemic."

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
