[WATCH] Coronavirus: 10 new cases, 9 recovered cases reported

Malta registered 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, after 1,090 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci also announced that nine people have recovered from the virus.

The country now has 328 active cases.

Charmaine Gauci called on people to continue respecting social distancing despite the low number of cases, insisting that country finds itself in such a position because measures and restrictions were correctly adhered to.

New cases

A 31-year-old woman who came to Malta on a repatriation flight from the UK on April 12, tested positive for the virus. She has since remained in quarantine. Contact tracing of passengers on-board the flight is underway.

The second case is of a 36-year-old Colombian man who felt symptoms on April 14. He last worked a month ago, and only had contact with two relatives.

Another case is of a British man, 35, who was working from home. Contact tracing of relatives is underway.

A Nepalese man, 29, also tested positive for the virus, is part of a cluster of three infected cases.

A 61-year-old man tested positive after reporting symptoms on April 7.

The sixth case is that of a 24-year-old man who worked for a short period of time, and lives with two relatives.

A 29-year-old Maltese woman who works as a carer at St Vincent de Paul, tested positive for the virus. She was already under quarantine.

The remaining cases are of three residents at the Hal Far Open Centre. All are men of Sudanese nationality, aged 24, 26 and 30. 20 people at the centre have been tested in the last 24 hours.