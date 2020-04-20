menu

Customs bust: TVs instead of monitors, ACs instead of generators

Customs officials have seized three containers with falsely declared items intended for the domestic market

kurt_sansone
20 April 2020, 10:06am
by Kurt Sansone
Customs seized three containers of falsely declared TV sets and air-conditioning units (File photo)
Customs officials seized almost 2,000 television sets from two containers that were falsely declared to contain computer monitors.

Officials also seized a container that contained air-conditioning units instead of generators as declared on the paper work.

The Customs Department said on Monday that the importers were presented with a seizure notice.

In a separate case, customs officials also seized almost 4,000 cigarettes from a cargo ship that entered Malta Freeport Terminal on Sunday night.

The ship's captain had declared on the pratique deposition presented to Customs that the ship or its crew were not carrying any other cigarettes except those declared as ship stores.

However, following a search on the ship by customs enforcement officials, almost 10 cartons of cigarettes not bearing any excise banderoles were elevated. 

The cigarettes were seized pending investigation by the Customs Department.

