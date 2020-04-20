996 new prisoners admitted to the Corradino Correctional Facility in 2019

996 prisoners were admitted to the Corradino correctional facility in 2019, information tabled in parliament shows.

The data comes after a parliamentary question by PN MP Herman Schiavone to home affairs minister Bryon Camilleri.

Data shows that 996 prisoners were sent to the Corradino Correctional Facility, with the highest number of new prisoners being admitted due to aggravated theft. 128 were sent to prison over aggravated theft.

120 people were imprisoned over possession of false documents, while 95 for breach of public good order.

Other noticeable offences include people being in possession of drugs with intent to supply, with 30 imprisoned, and possession and trafficking of drugs, with 33 imprisoned.

In a separate parliamentary question, PN MP Kevin Cutajar, asked the home affairs minister the number of Gozitan prisoners at the correctional facility.

Tabled data shows that the prison currently houses 24 Gozitans, of which two are female.

The reasons for their imprisonment range from importation and trafficking of drugs, to aggravated theft and attempted homicide.