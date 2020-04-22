Adrian Delia lambasts Economy Minister for 'foolish' Facebook comment on hunting

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has called out economy minister Silvio Schembri for his 'foolish' remark on hunting at a time when unemployment is rearing its head.

The Opposition leader was referring to a Faceook post by the economy minister, in which he said that “the Nationalist Party has always been against hunting.”

Schembri was referring to a criminal complaint filed by BirdLife Malta, who stated hunting licences for quail during the spring season were illegally issued by the Gozo ministry.

“The Environment and Protection Act calls upon the minister of the environment to issue these licences… nobody is above the law,” BirdLife board member Darryl Grima said outside the police headquarters on Wednesday, where he presented his compliant to a police representative.

“They will do everything to break their fellow Maltese countrymen,” Schembri said in his Facebook post.

Delia called out the minister for wasting his time on social media, at a time when unemployment in the country has risen by 28%.

“This is a sorry situation which shows the clear disrespect this government has towards hundreds who have lost their job,” a statement by the opposition leader read.

Jobless people registering for work increased by 353 last month as the first tangible impacts of COVID-19 started being felt on the economy.

The number of people registering for work with Jobsplus, a government agency, stood at 2,125 in March, an increase of 20% over the previous year.

Unemployment increased across all age groups, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

