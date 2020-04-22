Government looking to table judicial appointment reforms before parliamentary summer recess, Justice Minister says

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has said government looks to table the judicial appointment reform before parliament closes for summer recess.

“Government is determined to push reforms in the most expedite way possible,” Zammit Lewis said in comments to MaltaToday.

The Venice Commission had recommended government implement reforms in respect of the methods of appointing members of the judiciary, the appointment of the chief justice, and a mechanism for the removal of judges and magistrates who fail in carrying out their constitutional duties.

Civil society group Repubblika said on Wednesday, it will be meeting with the Venice Commission in May, to discuss the judicial appointment reform.

The civil society group called out government for bypassing consultation with civil society representatives and the free-press.

The justice minister said government is determined to publicise work done with the Venice commission.

He also vowed to make reports public so they are scrutinised by civil society and the free press.

Last week Repubblika had filed a judicial protestagainst the minister for justice, demanding that it be consulted on the judiciary reform the government intends to put in place before any proposals are sent to the Venice Commission.

Government sources who spoke to MaltaToday have said government has contacted the Venice Commission and asked for a formal approval to legal counsel forming the basis of government reforms.

Sources also said that the Venice Commission has been impressed with regards to the approach taken by the Robert Abela administration in relation to carrying out the reforms.

Government will also be looking at implementing more reforms at all strands of government even at administrative level, sources said.

In April, Malta’s government and the Opposition reached an agreement to back Judge Mark Chetcuti for Chief Justice.