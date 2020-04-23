PN wants €50 kickstarter to get food and entertainment back in business

The Nationalist Party has proposed that government gives a €50 voucher to everyone, to be spent at catering and entertainment establishments in an effort to help businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The voucher could be given to everyone over the age of 16, with a two-moth expiration date since restaurants and establishments are allowed to reopen. The PN said the measure would cost just €17 million, with €3 million paid back in VAT.

The PN said the catering and entertainment industry was among the most important, and worst-hit sectors in the pandemic. “It is evident that until the coming summer, the industry will not be recovering,” the PN said. “Government should invest in the sector by injecting funds which will help the industry to get back to its feet.”

At the end of March, government announced a full list of non-essential retail outlets and shops providing non-essential services that have to remain shut. The closure order applied from Monday 23 March and is expected to remain in force until further notice.

