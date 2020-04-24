menu

[LIVE] COVID-19: Two positive cases, including 60-year-old carer

matthew_agius
24 April 2020, 12:19pm
by Matthew Agius
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci
Malta has recorded two new positive cases of COVID-19 overnight for a total of 447 since the start of the pandemic in March.

One of the positive cases is a 60-year-old female carer who works in an old people's home. She was tested before entering the home for her shift. The other was a 43-year-old man.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci also announced that another 19 patients have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 223.

More to follow.

Matthew Agius
