New fuel stations policy caps overall number of pumps, limits their size

The overall number of fuel stations in Malta and Gozo will be capped under new rules that have been approved.

The rules form part of the Planning Authority's revised fuel stations policy that has just been unveiled.

The new policy also emphasises that only the relocation of existing fuel stations will be allowed and only if an existing fuel station is creating a negative impact on the built environment.

Extensions of existing fuel stations located either partially or fully in Outside Development Zones will not be accepted.

ODZ sites on agricultural, isolated, or sporadic land will not be considered under any circumstance, even if covered by a valid development permit or committed pre-1967.

The maximum size for a fuel station has also been reduced from 3,000 square metres to 1,000 square metres. Restrictions on height have also been set, with fuel stations not exceeding seven metres.

ODZ sites in the close vicinity of industrial areas, SME areas, and Areas of Containment, have been removed from acceptable locations. Open storage areas also not permitted for use as fuel stations.

The government also said a buffer zone will be reintroduced between proposed fuel stations and vulnerable receptors. Any relocation within 500 metres of another fuel station will not be considered.

Crucially, all pending fuel station applications will be subject to the new policy.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said government was laying the foundation for better planning, taking on board the planning sector and environmental considerations.

"I believe the country spent too much time discussing this policy when the topic which should have been high on our agenda is the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles in the next two decades in order to go electric," Farrugia said.

Executive council of the planning authority chair Martin Saliba said the PA was confident that the right balance has been achieved though this policy amendment.

“We feel that this policy is limiting the take-up of land for future fuel service stations only for genuine cases, where their current location has resulted in them being an injury or safety concern to the amenity,” Saliba said.

Acting ERA CEO Michelle Piccinino cited ERA’s contribution in the policy change, saying significant changes were proposed by the authority.

“As a result, the revised Fuel Stations Policy provides the necessary protection of ODZ, while allowing for the relocation of existing fuel stations from problematic areas,” Piccinino said.

Graffitti welcome policy change

Moviment Graffitti welcomed what it described as "the long overdue" revision.

"The new policy, although not perfect, is a huge improvement over the 2015 policy which allowed 3,000sqm fuel stations and commercial facilities on ODZ land. Although it took two years and five months for government to review this policy, we nonetheless applaud this move and look forward to the revision of other highly problematic policies, such as those concerning rural areas and height limitations," the group said.

Graffitti had organised several protest actions at the Planning Authority over the delay in revising this policy at a time when more fuel station applications were being filed.

"The long battle for the review of the Fuel Stations Policy, including several protests and direct actions, is further proof that pressure from the public works. Meaningful change can only happen if people organise themselves and demand an overhaul of those policies and practices that degrade our environment and quality of life," Graffitti said.