[LIVE] 9 new positive coronavirus cases, 13 new recoveries
Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be giving the latest updates on COVID-19 at 12:30 pm.
The briefing will be streamed on the COVID-19 and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Facebook pages.
On Saturday, one new cases of COVID-19 was registered at the Hal Far Open Centre, while 12 recovered.
Malta now has 85 active cases, while 35,117 swab tests have been carried out.
