[LIVE] 9 new positive coronavirus cases, 13 new recoveries

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2020, 12:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be giving the latest updates on COVID-19 at 12:30 pm.

The briefing will be streamed on the COVID-19 and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Facebook pages. 

On Saturday, one new cases of COVID-19 was registered at the Hal Far Open Centre, while 12 recovered. 

Malta now has 85 active cases, while 35,117 swab tests have been carried out.

