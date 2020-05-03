[LIVE] 9 new positive coronavirus cases, 13 new recoveries

Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be giving the latest updates on COVID-19 at 12:30 pm.

The briefing will be streamed on the COVID-19 and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Facebook pages.

On Saturday, one new cases of COVID-19 was registered at the Hal Far Open Centre, while 12 recovered.

Malta now has 85 active cases, while 35,117 swab tests have been carried out.