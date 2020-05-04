Chamber tells pharmacies not to sell masks and visors after government caps prices

The Malta Chamber of Pharmacists has advised pharmacies not to sell surgical masks and visors in response to the government’s announcement that prices will be capped.

The decision to cap prices was communicated on Sunday evening by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and comes into force today when it becomes obligatory to wear a mask while shopping.

Schembri said the price order will cap the prices of disposable surgical face masks at 95c and that of face shields at €5.

In the comment section of Schembri's post on Facebook the chamber said that it was not consulted on the legal notice regarding the capped prices to the public. "We are looking into the matter urgently; however in the interim, the best professional approach is not to retail surgical masks and visors until further developments and a full clarification of the matter,” it said.

However, Schembri said that the decision to cap the price of masks was taken after consultation with the consumer affairs authority, the Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of SMEs.

A pharmacist also told MaltaToday that the prices of masks and visors were fixed by the wholesalers and that it was illegal to sell at a loss.

Other retailers have also come forward, saying that they had purchased the masks from importers at a higher price than that fixed by the government, leaving them in a quandary.

The decision to cap prices will however come as a relief for consumers who were being charged ridiculous prices by some retail outlets as the rush to buy face masks intensified over the weekend.