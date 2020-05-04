People told to wear visors not face masks when visiting banks

Security concerns raised by banks over the use of face masks have prompted the health authorities to revise the policy and allow people to temporarily remove masks while inside branches.

Alternatively, bank clients may use face visors, which allow security personnel to see the person's face at all times.

The directives were communicated this afternoon by the Malta Bankers’ Association. The association said the directives were issued following discussions with the Public Health Superintendent.

On Friday, government announced the lifting of certain restrictions which were imposed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, the re-opening was accompanied by a number of safety precautions, including the use of face masks when entering a shop or making use of public transport.

The MBA said the removal of masks would enable CCTV systems to appropriately identify all customers for security purposes. The second reason reflected concerns by bank tellers and officials, who wanted to properly identify any person requesting a bank service, whether encashment of cheques or any other service, by comparing the ID card or passport with the face of the person.

Such parameters have always been in place, especially in relation to head gear worn by persons when entering branches.

People have also been told that the use of visors (face shields) will be allowed on bank premises.

The association also reminded people to make use of online services when they can.

