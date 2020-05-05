University of Malta gets €600,000 in research funds for 15 projects

The Maltese government has announced a €600,000 research fund which will allow the University of Malta to fund 15 research projects.

In previous years out of around 80 applications, the university was only able to fund four research projects from internal resources. This year the €600,000 grant will allow the university to fund the initial four research projects but also add another 11 bringing the total to 15 projects.

University Pro-Rector Savior Zammit said the 15 research projects were from different sectors including projects on autism, ALS, obesity and epilepsy, and glaucoma as well as other projects in engineering and the arts.

University Rector Prof. Alfred Vella said that for the first time in the university’s history, the government had decided to give a special donation apart from its normal budget allocation. “The funding will help the University of Malta compete with international universities, and boost its ranking,” Vella said.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that research was an important part of the university and that it ultimately created solutions that improved people’s lives.

‘Insensitive decision to exclude students receiving stipend from wage supplement’

Taking questions from journalists, Bonnici said that discussions were ongoing to rectify the “insensitive” decision to make students who are receiving a stipend ineligible for aid under the government’s age supplement scheme.

Bonnici said that he saw the decision was “insensitive” and that he had started international discussions in order to find a solution to the problem.

Problems arose when several students who work part-time jobs while studying found themselves ineligible for the government’s wage supplement scheme owing to the fact that they receive a stipend.