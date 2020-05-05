Domestic violence reports increase by 7% during first quarter of 2020

Domestic violence reports have increased by 7% during the first quarter of 2020.

The data was revealed in a parliamentary question to police minister Byron Camilleri.

Reports totalled 446, up by 30 when compared to the previous year. In January, 102 reports were filed, while February saw police receiving 120 domestic violence reports. 117 reports were received by police in March.

With Malta entering its second month of restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 in April, domestic violence reports totalled 107.

The police minister also pointed out that the number of reports do not show the whole reality victims are facing. “We must remember that victims of domestic violence do not always report their partners for various reasons,” he said.

Camilleri also said that domestic violence victims can report aggressors through the police's ‘112’ app.

Community policing extended

The minister said the community policing programme which is currently being tested in Mellieha, will now be extended to 11 localities.

Camilleri spoke about the added cooperation from people in the locality which the programme has brought about. “This has helped police in their work, as well as continued to improve police’s relationship with society,” he said.

He also spoke about different modes of policing according to the needs of different localities. “We must understand the different needs and relationships people from different localities have,” he said.