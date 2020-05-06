NGO says 46 persons aboard boat sinking in Maltese waters after engine failure

46 people are in danger of drowning in the Maltese search and rescue area after their boat’s engine malfunctioned, according to NGO Alarm Phone.

The inflatable boat, whose passengers include three children and a number of pregnant women, signalled for distress this morning, saying their engine wasn’t working and that they needed immediate help.

In a subsequent call to the NGO, the passengers said their vessel was now taking in water after being at sea for over 24 hours. They had informed the Maltese authorities, they said, requesting immediate rescue.

The vessel is carrying people fleeing the Libyan war.

Malta is currently refusing to take on such migrants, both due to a lockdown on all ports due to COVID-19 and a diplomatic impasse with the EU. A recent boatload of 57 migrants is being held on a Captain Morgan vessel some 13 miles offshore until a solution is found.