[WATCH] Two new COVID-19 cases recorded overnight

A record 1,392 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases now stands at 72.

The two new cases

A 30-year-old Maltese woman who was not going to work. Contact tracing of her family is ongoing

A 32-year-old Maltese woman who is a carer at Karin Grech Hospital. This case is connected to that of the 81-year-old man who passed away due to COVID-19 yesterday. She was identified following tests which were carried out on all patients, carers and staff who came into contact it the elderly man. Another 15 patients and 56 staff members from the ward in question have all tested negative.

'Encouraging' that people abiding by lockdown relaxation measures

The health authorities are currenty overseeing the situation related to the partial lifting of lockdown measures - through which certain shops have been allowed to reopen as from last Monday - Gauci said.

"The majority of people are following the measures related to the partial lockdown lifting. Shops are also abiding by these rules related to social distancing, namely by restricting the number of people who can enter their establishment depending on its size," she said.

Such mitigation measures protect both employees and customers, Gauci underlined.

"If everyone wears masks in shops, the virus won't be transmitting," she said, "This is encouraging, and I appeal for people to keep this up."

Situation at Ħal Far Tent Village

Gauci said that 50 total cases had been recorded at the Ħal Far open centre to date, of whom 21 have recovered and been moved to another centre under the management of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS).

Another 29 persons are still in quarantine, 19 of whom have fully recovered but are still being kept under observation as per the seven-day period required. Ten persons are still positive, with their mediical situation being monitored.

Discussions ongoing on contact tracing app

Gauci said discussions with the EU and other countries on the use of contact tracing app - which can serve to prevent a second-wave of COVID-19 infection - were ongoing.

"We are looking into which would be the best way to develop and apply a contract tracing app," she said.