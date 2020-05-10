menu

[WATCH] On Mother's Day, Delia calls for women's increased political contribution

Adrian Delia praises the role of mothers in society, says this should be reflected in women's increased contribution to politics

massimo_costa
10 May 2020, 1:49pm
by Massimo Costa
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia was speaking during a programme related to Mother's Day on Net TV on Sunday
Adrian Delia had strong words of praise for mothers on the day which celebrates them, saying women instinctively wanted the best for society and calling for this to translate in their greater role in politics.

The PN leader, speaking during a Mother Day's programme on Net TV on Sunday, said mothers were the best example of persons who served society, through the love which they showed for their loved ones.

He highlighted that he wanted to avoid being political today, but felt that there was a social message which had to be transmitted.

"If we apply the experience of a mother's role in politics, we will have a much better form of politics. We will truly have a form of politics which serves the people," Delia said.

"This is why we need more women in politics - not to achieve some numerical equivalence [with men] or because women obviously have a right to participate - but because the contribution then can give benefits both them and all of society."

Delia also described mothers and being a source of moral strength within their families. 

"The mother is one of the strongest figures in the fabric of our society. We must recognise this," he added.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
