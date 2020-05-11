Ian Castaldi Paris, Rachel Tua submit nomination for casual election

Ian Castaldi Paris and Rachel Tua have submitted their nomination for the casual election to fill the seat vacated in parliament by Chris Cardona.

The casual election will be held on the eight electoral district.

Ian Castaldi Paris, who had occupied the post of Lija mayor with the Nationalist Party before shifting to Labour, garnered 232 first count votes in the 2017 general election.

Rachel Tua, who had been Mosta councillor with the Labour Party, managed to secure 174 first count votes.

The Electoral Commission notified that the counting of votes for the casual election to fill the seat vacated by the former economy minister shall take place on Wednesday, 13 May 2020, at the Counting Hall Complex in Naxxar. The counting will begin at 9 am.

Cardona formally resigned from government MP in April, saying he had “no regrets” after almost 24 years in parliament.

The former economy minister will be retaining his role as Labour Party deputy leader.

