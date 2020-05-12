menu

Builders injured after balcony collapses during renovation works on Valletta house

Two men fell one-storey after the balcony they were on gave way

karl_azzopardi
12 May 2020, 2:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The small balcony gave way, injuring two workers
The small balcony gave way, injuring two workers

Two men were injured after falling one-storey during renovation works on a Valletta house, on Tuesday afternoon, the police have confirmed.

The accident happened in East Street, near the Lower Barrakka. The men were carrying out works on a balcony when it gave way. They fell a height of one-storey.

The two men were treated on site and taken to hospital
The two men were treated on site and taken to hospital

One of the men sustained a head injury and was treated on site by emergency doctors. They were both taken to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Neighbours who spoke to MaltaToday said they heard a loud, crashing noise and their building shake.

Builders who were working on another site and were having their break, were the first to provide assistance to the two men.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Malta records highest rate of increase in number of nurses in EU
National

Malta records highest rate of increase in number of nurses in EU
Massimo Costa
Inquiry into 2017 Sant' Antnin recycling plant fire still ongoing
National

Inquiry into 2017 Sant' Antnin recycling plant fire still ongoing
Massimo Costa
Justice Minister orders inquiry after prosecutor jumped ship to join Yorgen Fenech’s defence team
National

Justice Minister orders inquiry after prosecutor jumped ship to join Yorgen Fenech’s defence team
Kurt Sansone
Economy minister singled out journalist for online harassment, IGM says
National

Economy minister singled out journalist for online harassment, IGM says
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.