Builders injured after balcony collapses during renovation works on Valletta house

Two men were injured after falling one-storey during renovation works on a Valletta house, on Tuesday afternoon, the police have confirmed.

The accident happened in East Street, near the Lower Barrakka. The men were carrying out works on a balcony when it gave way. They fell a height of one-storey.

One of the men sustained a head injury and was treated on site by emergency doctors. They were both taken to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Neighbours who spoke to MaltaToday said they heard a loud, crashing noise and their building shake.

Builders who were working on another site and were having their break, were the first to provide assistance to the two men.