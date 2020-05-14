menu

COVID-19 cases in Malta could have spiked, with two doctors contracting virus

Multiple Mater Dei sources suggest a spike in COVID-19 cases has taken place overnight

laura_calleja
14 May 2020, 10:40am
by Laura Calleja

The Superintendent for Public Health is expected to announce a spike in registered COVID-19 cases, with multiple Mater Dei sources telling MaltaToday this could be around 14 new cases overnight, including two doctors.

On Wednesday evening, the Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia, a family doctor whose son is a doctor in the Mater Dei Hispital ENT ward, made a clear suggestion that a spike had been registered in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the island registered its sixth death due to COVID-19, 53-year-old surgeon Aaron Casha. The Public Health Superintendent said the victim had a chronic medical condition and was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago. 

As of Thursday, there have been 508 reported cases of COVID-19, 94 of which were imported and 412 were locally transmitted. There are currently 68 active cases, with 436 people having recovered from the virus. Six people have died so far from COVID-19. In total 45,789 swabs have been carried out. 

Gauci is due to give a daily briefing on the COVID-19 at 12:30pm.

