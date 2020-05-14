[WATCH] 14 new cases of COVID-19, seven new recoveries

14 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said on Thursday.

Cases were identified after 1,321 tests were carried out.

Malta also registered seven new recoveries.

The country has now registered 522 cases of coronavirus, with a total of 45,967 tests carried out since the pandemic began.

Active cases stand at 73.

The new cases include:

A 58-year-old man who works as a healthcare worker at St Vincent De Paule. He started showing symptoms on 12 May. Contact tracing underway.

A 23-year-old Sudanese man who is undergoing rehab at Karin Grech Hospital. He has shown no symptoms and was identified through random testing.

An 84-year-old Maltese man who is currently a patient at Karin Grech Hospital. He has shown no symptoms.

A 37-year-old Maltese woman who had headaches, came in contact with a healthcare worker who tested positive.

A 28-year-old Maltese man who had symptoms after coming in contact with a healthcare worker in a ward under investigation.

A 29-year-old Maltese woman who is a healthcare worker, who displayed symptoms on May 10.

A 38-year-old healthcare worker who displayed symptoms.

A 44-year-old Italian man who went to the emergency department after displaying symptoms, and was later tested.

A 54-year-old Maltese man who showed symptoms. Contact tracing underway.

A 33-year-old man who showed no symptoms but wanted to get tested.

A 24-year-old Macedonian woman who showed symptoms on 11 May.

A 27-year-old Maltese man who reported symptoms on May 5.

A 32-year-old woman who went to emergency for other conditions, who showed no symptoms, but after getting tested was identified as positive for the virus.

A 31-year-old man who showed no symptoms. He is considered as vulnerable and is being kept at Mater Dei.

Two patients are being kept at Boffa Hospitals, four at St Thomas, one at the Infectious Disease Unit and four at Karin Grech.

On Wednesday evening, the Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia, a family doctor whose brother is a doctor in the Mater Dei Hospital ENT ward, made a clear suggestion that a spike had been registered in COVID-19 cases.